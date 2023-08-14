Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,678. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

