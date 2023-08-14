Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,140 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.75. 86,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

