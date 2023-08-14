Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $425.31. 431,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,912. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.32. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

