Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 7,748 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

