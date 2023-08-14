Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,904 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.0 %

FHN opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Report on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.