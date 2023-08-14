Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

