Grin Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $476,909.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,356.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00279352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.97 or 0.00779971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00541280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00059339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00121487 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

