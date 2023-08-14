Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 43335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
Grindr Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Grindr
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
