Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 43335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Grindr Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

About Grindr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.