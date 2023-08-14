Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 255,951 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,285. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

