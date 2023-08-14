Guggenheim Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $160.53. 2,300,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $432.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

