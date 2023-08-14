GXChain (GXC) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $1,517.15 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001906 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002485 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars.

