Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

