Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.