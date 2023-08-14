Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 15,773 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.