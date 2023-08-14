Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 18,529 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $458,707,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.