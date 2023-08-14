Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 12,698 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.72. 2,088,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

