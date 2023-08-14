Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.63. 1,340,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. The company has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

