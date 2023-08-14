Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.49 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,571. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

