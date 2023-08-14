Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.53 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 8,935,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,793,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

