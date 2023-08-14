Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.