Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 31,692 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,692 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 960,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.