Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
