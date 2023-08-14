HC Wainwright Cuts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $15.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Get Altimmune alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALT

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,164. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.09. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.