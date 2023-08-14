HC Wainwright Lowers Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target to $2.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s current price.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

