Head to Head Comparison: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) vs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -48.81% -59.17% -11.40% Cara Therapeutics -410.95% -75.82% -65.36%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $587.00 million 9.74 -$269.72 million ($2.17) -18.38 Cara Therapeutics $41.87 million 3.87 -$85.47 million ($2.06) -1.46

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 3 5 0 2.44 Cara Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 466.67%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy. It also develops medicines for various indications that are in phase 3 study, including Eplontersen as a monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection to treat all types of ATTR; Olezarsen for patients with FCS and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG); Donidalorsen for patients with hereditary angioedema; ION363 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Tofersen to inhibit the production of superoxide dismutase 1; Pelacarsen for patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a); and Bepirovirsen to inhibit the production of viral proteins associated with hepatitis B virus. In addition, the company develops Cimdelirsen to inhibit the production of growth hormone receptor; IONIS-FB-LRx to inhibit the production of complement factor B and the alternative complement pathway; and ION224 to reduce the production of diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2. It has a strategic collaboration with Biogen for the treatment of neurological disorders; and collaboration and license agreement with Metagenomi, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis, Roche, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and PTC Therapeutics. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. Its product candidate, including Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus atopic dermatitis and pruritus non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) associated pruritus; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus chronic liver disease (CLD) primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and notalgia paresthetica. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. and Winhealth Pharma for the co-development and commercialization of KORSUVA injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis in China; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

