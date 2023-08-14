Head-To-Head Review: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) & Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WaveDancer and Livento Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

WaveDancer has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and Livento Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.75 -$17.75 million N/A N/A Livento Group $1.97 million 2.77 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Livento Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WaveDancer.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -152.21% -198.64% -127.66% Livento Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Livento Group beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.