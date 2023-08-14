Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 73569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -269.57%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.