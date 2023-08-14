Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 73569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

