Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.7 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $83.30 on Monday. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
