Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.7 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $83.30 on Monday. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

