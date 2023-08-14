Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 278,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,751. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

