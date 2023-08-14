Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Heritage-Crystal Clean
Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.2 %
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 278,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,751. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage-Crystal Clean
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.