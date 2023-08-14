HI (HI) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $567,540.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,372.03 or 0.99985063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00316155 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $480,978.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

