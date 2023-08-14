HI Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $597,104.76 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,382.25 or 1.00025596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00335251 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $564,609.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.