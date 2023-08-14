Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,384 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for about 6.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Perrigo worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 95,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,773. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

