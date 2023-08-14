Highland Peak Capital LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Onyx Acquisition Co. I accounts for 0.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,281,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 583,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,491,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

ONYX stock remained flat at $10.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

