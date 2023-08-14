Highland Peak Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000. Marathon Oil makes up about 8.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. 1,040,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

