HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,408. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.34% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. Analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

