holoride Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. holoride has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $108,236.90 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.39 or 0.06266659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01685691 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $103,394.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

