Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 290,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,865. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.72.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

