Hooked Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.35 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.41 million and $13.35 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003436 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.0122665 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,064,012.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

