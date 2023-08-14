Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 4.0% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP remained flat at $104.26 on Monday. 263,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,567. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

