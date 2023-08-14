Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,130,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 36,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

