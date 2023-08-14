ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $204.43 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $204.43 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,935,398 coins and its circulating supply is 964,935,148 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,918,229.2666453 with 964,916,666.9902812 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21024734 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,250,197.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

