IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/11/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

8/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 629,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

