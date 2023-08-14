Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 4.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.89. 228,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,444. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

