immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

immatics biotechnologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of immatics biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. immatics biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Institutional Trading of immatics biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in immatics biotechnologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

About immatics biotechnologies

immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of t-cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. our transformative product candidates are – best in class – adoptive cell therapies and bispecific tcr molecules. these products are directed against tumor targets that have been identified and validated by immatics’​ proprietary and world-leading xpresident® technology.

