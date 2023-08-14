ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 49.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.67. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.