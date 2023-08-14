Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Down 34.1% in July

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 797,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of IMPL stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
