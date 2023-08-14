Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Down 34.1% in July

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 797,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.