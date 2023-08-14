Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Up 37.0% in July

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 766,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IMPP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 2,342,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

