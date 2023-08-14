Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kroger by 15.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.98 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

