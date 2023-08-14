Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 35,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

