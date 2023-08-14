Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £149.64 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($191.23).

CLS Trading Down 1.6 %

LON CLI opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.79. The company has a market capitalization of £500.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00 and a beta of 0.83. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.20 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.50 ($2.73).

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CLS’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.